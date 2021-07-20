WhatsApp's latest feature allows you to join group calls; check details

WhatsApp users will now be able to join a group video or voice call even after it has started and the other participants will be able to see the new person on the video call screen. The new WhatsApp update — which was rolled out on Monday — will help users join a group call even if they initially missed the call.

"When you receive a group video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you," the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post.

It added, "Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to the group calling on WhatsApp."

The latest feature addition on the Facebook-owned popular instant messaging app comes days after rival Telegram introduced the group video call feature.

With the new feature, the call can be disconnected and rejoined. Until now, users were not given the option to join an ongoing group call but participants in an active call could add members during a voice or video call.

"We've also created a call info screen so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. If you hit 'ignore', you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp," the instant messaging company said in a statement.

The users will also get to see who all have been invited for the group call but have not yet joined. Under the 'Calls' tab, a user will get the call history to view all the participants of the call.

Currently, eight participants are allowed in a video call on WhatsApp.