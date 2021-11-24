WhatsApp working to extend message delete window to over 7 days: Report

Users may soon be able to delete their WhatsApp messages even a week after they had sent the original message. Currently, WhatsApp users can delete their messages for everyone up to a period of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds since the message was sent. The instant messaging app, however, is working on extending the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes.

WABetaInfo , the popular website that collates information about future WhatsApp updates, first reported the development after the feature was spotted on the WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2147.4. While the feature was spotted on the platform, it is still under development and even beta users cannot get access to it currently.

The Meta-owned messaging app may decide to change its development plan or even halt it before the feature can see potential release in the future.

The company is also working on a new feature that will allow users to speed up audio messages that are sent through the app. Playback speed control for audio messages was a long-awaited feature that many users of the Meta-owned instant messaging app have been requesting for years.

According to reports earlier this month, WhatsApp is developing a new Community feature, giving more power to group admins. The feature is likely to give admins the power to invite new users via a Community invite link and then start messaging other members, WABetaInfo reported.

The company is also trying to increase its payment services user base in India. WhatsApp had recently sought to increase its 20-million-users UPI cap from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), reported Moneycontrol.