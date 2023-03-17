WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu, limited poll choices and more for Android beta

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta, according to recent reports by WABetaInfo. The new chat attachment menu offers a better user-friendly experience, with a clearer interface that is currently under development. The feature is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform was working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS beta.

The messaging platform is also reportedly rolling out a new feature on Android beta that will display profile icons within group chats. The new feature will allow users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on limiting polls to only one choice on Android beta. The company is planning to introduce a new option within the poll composer, which will allow the sender to limit the poll to only one choice.

According to WABetaInfo, selecting multiple options in a poll leads to "some ambiguity, and it can be difficult to determine which option is the most popular or the final result". The new feature will help everyone in the conversation avoid confusion, making poll results clear and more accurate.

Both of these features are currently under development and are expected to be released in future updates of the application.

(With IANS Inputs)

