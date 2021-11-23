WhatsApp working on new audio message feature: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to speed up audio messages that are sent through the app, reported WABetaInfo. Currently, WhatsApp already allows users to playback voice notes at speeds up to 1.5X or 2X.

Audio messages are going to be similar features to voice notes, with the difference being that the audio messages will be forwarded voice notes or other audio that the user did not record themselves at the time of sending.

WABetaInfo, the popular website that collates information about future WhatsApp updates, found that the feature is currently being tested on iOS devices while the Android devices are expected to get the feature sometime in the near future.

“As you can see in this video, WhatsApp is working on introducing a playback speed button for forwarded voice notes. The feature has been spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it’s currently under development, and it’s surely coming on the next versions of WhatsApp beta for Android as well,” the platform stated.

Playback speed control for audio messages was a long-awaited feature that many users of the Meta-owned instant messaging app have been requesting for years.

Amid the growing popularity of rival apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp has been working on several new features. The instant messaging application is trying to bring in updates and features that will make the users’ experience easier and smoother.

According to reports earlier this month, WhatsApp is developing a new Community feature, giving more power to group admins. The feature is likely to give admins the power to invite new users via a Community invite link and then start messaging other members, WABetaInfo reported.