WhatsApp working on group poll feature, says report

Meta-owned WhatsApp is planning to bring in a new feature that will let users start and take polls in group chats. At present, rival messaging apps like Meta Messenger, Twitter and Telegram allow users to create group polls.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp proposes to bring in a new beta update for its iOS app, which will take the version up to 22.6.0.70. The new update shows that a group poll feature for the instant messaging app is under development. The 22.6.0.70 version is not available to all beta testers as yet.

The report shared a screenshot that showed the "Create Poll" feature on iOS. After creating the poll, users will be asked to enter the question and send it to the group. Both the question and answers will be end-to-end encrypted. However, it is not clear if the poll can be customised. Only those within the group will be able to view the poll question and see the results.

Further, members of the group will be allowed to select more than one answer on the poll, Technosports reported.

Additionally, WhatsApp is testing another feature for Android users that will allow them to pause and resume audio recordings. For now, WhatsApp allows users to record and send the audio in a single attempt or discard the message. The new feature is already available on Apple iOS and desktop, The Times of India reported.

According to WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned instant messaging service has started to roll out the new beta update for Android users. After the update, a new pause button will appear to Android users when they swipe up after pressing the recording button. The same button can be used to resume the recording later. The new feature will help users share longer recordings.