WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to prevent some disappearing messages from disappearing in a possible future version of WhatsApp. This feature will enable users save messages from chat even if the disappearing messages feature is enabled, reported WhatsApp Tracker WABetaInfo.

Earlier in March, the feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.72 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.4. However, this time a new development is seen. As per the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, a new section is seen right within Contact Info and Group Info that lists all kept messages from disappearing chats. WhatsApp is looking to add the new section for users to easily access the kept messages and read them later. As per the report, the same section is also being developed for WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS and we will be ready soon.

The new keep messages feature is still under development and its release timeline is currently unclear. However, the feature’s initial release on the beta versions indicates an imminent release in the future versions.

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages feature in 2021. To enhance privacy, the feature allows users to send messages that will disappear after selected time. Initially, the disappearing messages were removed after 7 days. Later, the option to automatically delete message after 24 hours or 90 days was introduced.

As per a Times of India report, WhatsApp will soon allow users to access the disappearing messages feature through a new shortcut that will appear when multiple chats are selected. With this users will be able to toggle on/off disappearing messages for multiple chats at once rather than toggling it for each chat at a time individually. This feature is also in development and may be released soon.