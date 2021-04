In what is being seen as a major strategic move, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a feature to allow the migration of chat history between iOS and Android devices.

According to WABetaInfo, a prominent Twitter handle created independently to announce WhatsApp-related developments, the aforementioned feature is currently under development but there is no word yet on its roll-out date.

Notably, WhatApp’s move to provide chat migration between iPhones and Android ones — a feature already being provided by its competitor Telegram — is said to be a part of its strategy to provide multi-device support. According to tech experts, WhatsApp's chat migration feature will help a user to run the same account on multiple devices. Not just that, if multi-device support becomes a reality, users will also be able to access WhatsApp Web (including Portal) without an Internet connection.

At present, third-party apps like GB WhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus provide the feature of chat history migration between iOS and Android devices using some workarounds. However, WhatsApp has temporarily banned such accounts and has notified its users to switch to the official app to avoid a permanent ban.

In an official statement, WhatsApp has said, “Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices.”