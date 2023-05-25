WhatsApp working on allowing users to add usernames in their profiles, claims report

WABetaInfo recently reported that with this feature, users will have the option to choose unique usernames for their accounts, adding an extra layer of privacy and flexibility.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to add usernames along with their names and ‘About’ as part of their personal details.

WABetaInfo recently reported that with this feature, users will have the option to choose unique usernames for their accounts, adding an extra layer of privacy and flexibility. Instead of relying solely on phone numbers for identification, users will be able to opt for a distinct username.

Users would be able to add usernames through the WhatsApp Settings menu, specifically within the Profile section.

This feature comes at a crucial point when WhatsApp is facing a severe backlash as fraudsters continue to victimise people on the platform through several scams. This would enable users to hide their official names from other people.

Instant messaging platform Telegram also has a similar approach of allowing users to pick a username and hide their phone numbers, names and other details. Unfortunately, fraudsters have been leveraging this to connect with users and is usually their choice of platform to carry out their operations.

“They may allow users to communicate with businesses privately, thus safeguarding their phone numbers, or perhaps their usage will be even more extensive, allowing private communication with any user,” WABetaInfo said in its report.

WhatsApp also shared a list of privacy and security features within the app that users can take advantage of and keep themselves safe from all unsolicited calls and text messages.

Although it is still in development, WABetaInfo assures users that conversations initiated through usernames will continue to benefit from WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption. This means that privacy and security will remain paramount even with the implementation of this new feature.

