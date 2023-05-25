WhatsApp working on allowing users to add usernames in their profiles, claims report

WABetaInfo recently reported that with this feature, users will have the option to choose unique usernames for their accounts, adding an extra layer of privacy and flexibility.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to add usernames along with their names and ‘About’ as part of their personal details.

WABetaInfo recently reported that with this feature, users will have the option to choose unique usernames for their accounts, adding an extra layer of privacy and flexibility. Instead of relying solely on phone numbers for identification, users will be able to opt for a distinct username.

Users would be able to add usernames through the WhatsApp Settings menu, specifically within the Profile section.