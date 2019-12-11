Technology
WhatsApp won't work on millions of devices from next year
Updated : December 11, 2019 02:57 PM IST
WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms.
Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts.
