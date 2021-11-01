WhatsApp will stop working on these Android, iOS devices from today; check full list

Hundreds of mobile phones running on old Android and iOS versions will no longer be able to run WhatsApp from November 1. The popular messaging app will stop supporting Android phones running on versions older than Android 4.1. People using Android phones that run on these older versions of OS may have to buy a new device to use WhatsApp. Similarly, for iOS devices, the messaging app will only run on those phones which have iOS 10 or above versions.
WhatsApp will not run on phones which have Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, KaiOS 2.5.0 and versions older than these operating systems.
The company had announced earlier that these phones will no longer be supported as the older operating system platforms possess security risks and are unable to perform the modern features of the application.
Devices running on older operating systems are often open to security threats and cyber-attacks. In most of these devices, users are unable to receive the OS updates since the manufacturers drop support. In such cases, the users need to buy new devices in order to run latest versions of the apps.
You should check whether WhatsApp is ending support for your device by looking into the version of the OS on which your phone runs. Before switching to a new device you should take a backup of your WhatsApp chat history.
Here is the full list of devices that will no longer have WhatsApp, according to HT Tech:
