WhatsApp will stop working on these Android, iOS devices from today; check full list

Hundreds of mobile phones running on old Android and iOS versions will no longer be able to run WhatsApp from November 1. The popular messaging app will stop supporting Android phones running on versions older than Android 4.1. People using Android phones that run on these older versions of OS may have to buy a new device to use WhatsApp. Similarly, for iOS devices, the messaging app will only run on those phones which have iOS 10 or above versions.

WhatsApp will not run on phones which have Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, KaiOS 2.5.0 and versions older than these operating systems.

The company had announced earlier that these phones will no longer be supported as the older operating system platforms possess security risks and are unable to perform the modern features of the application.

Devices running on older operating systems are often open to security threats and cyber-attacks. In most of these devices, users are unable to receive the OS updates since the manufacturers drop support. In such cases, the users need to buy new devices in order to run latest versions of the apps.

You should check whether WhatsApp is ending support for your device by looking into the version of the OS on which your phone runs. Before switching to a new device you should take a backup of your WhatsApp chat history.

Here is the full list of devices that will no longer have WhatsApp, according to HT Tech:

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S2

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG:

LG Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6

Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE:

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Huawei:

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony:

Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Others

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2, Faea F1