WhatsApp will soon let you 'keep' disappearing messages even after they are gone

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to “keep” disappearing messages even after they have, well, disappeared.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the disappearing messages will be available for viewing within chat info, under a new section called “Kept messages”, and all the people in the conversation will be able to view this.

When disappearing messages are enabled in a certain group chat, they cannot be starred but they can be “kept”.

The report stated that the function is still under development and WhatsApp is working on introducing it on the WhatsApp Desktop beta’s new upgrade along with some information about the feature. The release date of the feature is not clear yet.

Along with this, WhatsApp will also allow group admins to limit the feature and hence, there could be a privacy setting to toggle the ability to keep a disappearing message.