WhatsApp will now let users send ‘HD’ photos

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is stepping up its game when it comes to sharing photos. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, recently announced a cool update: you can now send photos in really high quality on WhatsApp.

This means that pictures shared through the app will look sharper and clearer, showing all the little details that make your memories special. And don't worry about your privacy – WhatsApp's special lock keeps your photos safe with end-to-end encryption.

Even though this new feature makes your photos look extra amazing, the app will still send photos the way it always has by default, which is quick and good for most situations.

Here's the neat part: you get to decide for each photo whether you want to send it in regular quality or this new high-quality mode. So, if you're on a slow internet connection, you can still share pictures without any problems.

Additionally, Zuckerberg hinted that soon, you'll also be able to share high-quality videos on WhatsApp.

The rollout of this high-quality photo feature will happen gradually over the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for it.