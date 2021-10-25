WhatsApp will not be available on these phones from next month; full list here

Starting November 1, thousands of devices will no longer support WhatsApp.

The popular messaging app will stop supporting Android phones running versions below Android 4.1. Those who are using Android phones that run on these older versions of systems may have to buy a new device to use the app.

WhatsApp will also support only those smartphones that run on iOS 10 and above versions.

Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0 and versions below them are the operating systems in which the Facebook-owned messaging app will not work. JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users will continue to be able to use the app.

The popular instant messaging app had announced a few months ago that it would stop support for older mobile OS versions and the devices that ran them.

Developers often update the minimum requirement of their software in order to ensure that they don't waste resources on optimising applications for older devices. Additionally, older devices without updated operating systems often have glaring security bugs and vulnerabilities. Without updates, older devices are vulnerable to various exploitation and cyber attacks.

In many devices users don't receive the latest OS updates since manufacturers have dropped support, therefore, hardwares of these devices are unable to keep up with newer softwares. In such cases, users have no choice but to purchase a new phone that is capable of running the newer OS versions.

"Once you have one of these devices, install WhatsApp and register your phone number. WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time," said WhatsApp on its FAQ page.

Here is the full list of devices that will no longer have WhatsApp, according to HT Tech:

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite,

Galaxy Trend II,

Galaxy S2,

Galaxy S3 mini,

Galaxy Xcover 2,

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG:

LG Lucid 2,

Optimus F7,

Optimus F5,

Optimus L3 II Dual,

Optimus F5,

Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II,

Optimus L5 Dual,

Optimus L3 II,

Optimus L7,

Optimus L7 II Dual,

Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6,

Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual,

Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II,

Optimus L2 II,

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD,

Optimus F3Q

ZTE:

ZTE Grand S Flex,

ZTE V956,

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Huawei:

Huawei Ascend G740,

Ascend Mate,

Ascend D Quad XL,

Ascend D1 Quad XL,

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony:

Sony Xperia Miro,

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Others

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7,

Archos 53 Platinum,

HTC Desire 500,

Caterpillar Cat B15,

Wiko Cink Five,

Wiko Darknight,

Lenovo A820,

UMi X2, Faea F1

THL W8