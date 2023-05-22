WhatsApp will finally let you edit your messages & fix your typos

This feature is gradually being rolled out to WhatsApp users worldwide and is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp has finally started rolling out a much-requested feature — editing messages. In a post on Facebook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company owns the popular social messenger, announced that users will now be able to edit their messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent.
WhatsApp, in a statement, said the new feature will empower users to correct mistakes or provide additional context to their messages, granting them greater control over their conversations.
"Whether it's fixing a simple typo or elaborating on a previous message, the introduction of message editing brings exciting possibilities," the statement read.
To edit a sent message, users can simply long-press on the message and select the "Edit" option from the menu. This functionality will be accessible for up to fifteen minutes after the message is sent.
To maintain transparency, edited messages will be marked with an "edited" label, ensuring that recipients are aware of the correction without revealing the edit history, WhatsApp said, adding, Just like all other personal messages, media, and calls on WhatsApp, the end-to-end encryption safeguards the privacy and security of the messages and any subsequent edits made.
This feature is gradually being rolled out to WhatsApp users worldwide and is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Users will have more control and flexibility in their conversations, enabling them to "fine-tune their messages and enhance the overall chatting experience".
With the ability to edit messages, WhatsApp said it acknowledges the importance of allowing users to correct and refine their communication in real-time. This feature aligns with the evolving needs and expectations of WhatsApp's user base, offering a convenient solution for rectifying errors or providing additional information without the need for cumbersome workarounds, the platform said.
First Published: May 22, 2023 8:12 PM IST
