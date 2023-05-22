English
WhatsApp will finally let you edit your messages & fix your typos

By Vijay Anand  May 22, 2023 8:54:49 PM IST (Updated)

This feature is gradually being rolled out to WhatsApp users worldwide and is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out a much-requested feature — editing messages. In a post on Facebook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company owns the popular social messenger, announced that users will now be able to edit their messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent.

WhatsApp, in a statement, said the new feature will empower users to correct mistakes or provide additional context to their messages, granting them greater control over their conversations.
"Whether it's fixing a simple typo or elaborating on a previous message, the introduction of message editing brings exciting possibilities," the statement read.
X