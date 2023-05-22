WhatsApp will finally let you edit your messages & fix your typos

This feature is gradually being rolled out to WhatsApp users worldwide and is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that WhatsApp users now have the ability to edit their sent messages within a 15-minute window. This new feature empowers users to correct mistakes or provide additional context to their messages, granting them greater control over their conversations.

Whether it's fixing a simple typo or elaborating on a previous message, the introduction of message editing brings exciting possibilities. To edit a sent message, users can simply long-press on the message and select the "Edit" option from the menu. This functionality will be accessible for up to fifteen minutes after the message is sent.

To maintain transparency, edited messages will be marked with an "edited" label, ensuring that recipients are aware of the correction without revealing the edit history. Just like all other personal messages, media, and calls on WhatsApp, the end-to-end encryption safeguards the privacy and security of the messages and any subsequent edits made.