WhatsApp web gets new editing tool for customised stickers; here's how to use it

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature enabling its web users to create their own custom chat sticker. Launched on November 24, the feature is currently available only for WhatsApp web and the rollout for the desktop app may happen in the next few weeks. The rollout will be available to both Windows and Mac users.
The custom sticker creation feature eliminates the need to download a third-party app to send stickers for WhatsApp. Users can now create the sticker directly from the window they use and send them to their contacts.
This process does not necessarily require a high-end device. To create a custom sticker, you have to ensure that your WhatsApp web is updated to the latest version.
Here's how to create a customised sticker on WhatsApp web:
WhatsApp has recently released a series of new upgrades on the beta version of its mobile apps for iOS and Android. The upgrade list will soon include the extension of the time limit for deleting messages for everyone, privacy setting for last seen, profile photo.
The instant messaging app currently allows users to delete messages that are up to one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds old. However WhatsApp is now testing the time limit for seven days and eight minutes.
