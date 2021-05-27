WhatsApp vs Indian Government: All you need to know about the recent face-offs Updated : May 27, 2021 13:51:13 IST Facebook owned Whatsapp says it cannot comply in practice because messages are end-to-end encrypted As per the new rules the "significant social media intermediaries" stand to lose protection from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if they fail to adhere to the code. India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with a user base of 45 crore. Published : May 27, 2021 01:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply