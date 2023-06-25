WhatsApp users may get Message Pin Duration feature soon: Report

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called message pin duration which allows users to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups.

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called message pin duration which allows users to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups.

With this feature, it will be possible for a user to pin a certain message within individual chats and groups.

“While the feature is still in development, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now developing a feature that allows users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat, and it will be available in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo reported.

Through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update, WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp wants to provide users with three different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.

With pinned messages, WhatsApp aims to provide a tool that allows users to make important information stay prominently displayed at the top of a conversation for easy access. The feature to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups along with the ability to pin messages is under development.