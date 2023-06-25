CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsWhatsApp users may get Message Pin Duration feature soon: Report

WhatsApp users may get Message Pin Duration feature soon: Report

WhatsApp users may get Message Pin Duration feature soon: Report
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 25, 2023 7:59:50 PM IST (Updated)

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called message pin duration which allows users to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups.

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called message pin duration which allows users to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups.

With this feature, it will be possible for a user to pin a certain message within individual chats and groups.
“While the feature is still in development, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now developing a feature that allows users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat, and it will be available in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo reported.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X