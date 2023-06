WhatsApp users may get Message Pin Duration feature soon: Report

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called message pin duration which allows users to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups.

With this feature, it will be possible for a user to pin a certain message within individual chats and groups.

“While the feature is still in development, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now developing a feature that allows users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat, and it will be available in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo reported.