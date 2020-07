Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced an outage in India and other parts of the world for more than three hours on Wednesday with thousands of users reporting connection issues.

Most glitches were reported between 12:49 AM and 3:30 AM, shows Down Detector, which tracks and offers real-time status of issues and outages.

It is still not clear as to what went wrong and whether the problem has been fixed as Down Detector shows there were some users that still faced issues with the app.

While most users (58 percent) reported connection issues, the others reported problems with sending or receiving messages and log-in glitches.

As users faced these issues, they took to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to confirm if there indeed was an issue with the app.

One user shared a meme with a caption that read, "When you open Twitter to confirm #whatsapp is down."

Another tweeted, "Me running to twitter to see if I’m the only one having issues with my WhatsApp."

#WhatsApp was among the top trends on Twitter.