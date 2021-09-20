WhatsApp users can soon set emojis, stickers as group icons

Online instant messaging app WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new group icon editor feature that will allow all users to quickly set emojis and stickers as an image for their groups. Initially, this feature will be available on the beta version of WhatsApp for the iOS users.

WhatsApp is releasing a group icon editor on WhatsApp beta for iOS!



WABetaInfo revealed that the WhatsApp users will be able to choose the background along with emojis and stickers for the group icon. The "Emoji and Sticker" option will be available on the menu that will let users update the group image. By tapping on this option, users will see a new page that will show two tabs with emojis and stickers written on them. They can then select the preferred tab that will lead them to a page containing several emojis or stickers to choose from depending upon the choice. After selecting a background, users will get to see a circular preview of the new group image and they can then click on the "Done" button to set it as their group image. WABetaInfo has also added some screenshots of this feature in their report.

As per the WaBetaInfo report, this new feature is already rolled out to iOS users using the beta version of the application and it may be enabled in a day or so. On the other hand, Android users might have to wait for a while for this as it could arrive to them in the coming weeks. As the iOS testing slots for WhatsApp are currently dull, users who are not signed up for the beta version will also have to wait until the feature is released on the stable channel of the application in the near future.

