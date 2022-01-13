WhatsApp users can soon play voice notes in background as they check other messages

WhatsApp’s voice notes has quickly evolved as one of the messaging app’s most helpful features. WhatsApp will soon roll out a feature that will enable users to play voice notes in the background even as they view or reply to other conversations or group chats.

Right now, the feature is open to a select group of iOS beta testers, including WhatsApp Business beta.

WhatsApp is believed to be working on the feature for WhatsApp beta for Android right now. The platform, however, has not announced a date for its release.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that WhatsApp for iOS is aiming to eliminate Broadcast Lists and New Group from the chats list. It is possible that the features will be provided in a future update.

Within the contacts list, WhatsApp for iOS may soon add a new entry point for Broadcast. When users tap the Start New Chat button on the top right, the list will pop up.

When you play a voice note while steering through the app, a new playback bar occurs above your main WhatsApp screen.

The new feature will be the newest update to WhatsApp's popular voice notes, which recently received the ability to change the playback speed. With this, WhatsApp users can now listen to the messages at 1.5x or 2x speed, which is extremely helpful if you don't have much time or want to skip a particular portion of a voice message.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature where, if someone replies to you in a group, you will get a notification regarding that.