WhatsApp users can now share up to 100 photos and videos at a time

Latest WhatsApp update will also allow users to send up to 100 photos/videos, add captions when sending documents and have longer group subjects and descriptions. iPhone users will also be able to create avatars on WhatsApp and use them as stickers and profile photos.

WhatsApp, with its new update, is sure to bring joy to most of its user base. The messaging app will now allow users to share up to 100 photos and videos in one go, compared to the previous 30 files limit. But that’s not all.

Now, users can also add captions to the documents they share, which will make it easier to refer back to them without having to open the file or go through several texts to find out what it is about.

Support for longer group subjects and description has been added “to better describe your group” and not limited to a character count.

Additionally, users can create personalised avatars and use them as stickers and profile photos. To do so, go to Avatar under WhatsApp settings and start exploring.

All the above features are available for both Android and iOS users.

Picture-in-Picture for video calls, which is already available for Android users, has come to iOS too with the update. Now, iPhone users can also continue to ignore their friends and family for Instagram scrolling, even when on video calls (just kidding).

The feature will allow users to minimise their video call screen while on a call and use other apps simultaneously. For instance, a user can continue to browse the web, check emails or messages, or even send photos while still on the call.