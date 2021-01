WhatsApp has started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change in its terms and policy.

“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” the company said in the notification that is being sent both to the Android and iOS users.

This is a mandatory update. Users can either accept the new terms and privacy policy to continue using the app or delete their accounts.

WhatsApp's service and how they process their data

How businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats

How they partner with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products

Recently, WhatsApp has also withdrawn its support for older versions of OS.

WhatsApp is now only compatible with phones running the Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer as well as iPhones running on iOS 9 and newer from 2021, according to the statement by the messaging platform.