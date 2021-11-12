WhatsApp update: Users can soon hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a feature update that will let its users hide their 'last seen' status from specific people in the contacts list.

With the new feature, the instant messaging app will give users more control over their information.

The WhatsApp beta version allows Android users to hide 'last seen' status from specific groups of people, GSMArena reported. While earlier it allowed users to hide 'last seen' status from everyone, the user's contacts, or nobody.

WhatsApp has been actively developing the feature for the past few months. It is now available only to a few people in the beta programme, the report said.

The instant messaging app is likely to release the feature in stages, giving access to all beta users initially and then rolling it out for everyone using the app across the world.

The feature will empower WhatsApp users to select an audience with whom they want to share their 'last seen' information. The 'last seen' status shows the user's last active time and date.

With the new feature, the user can choose from their status being viewed by everyone, their contacts, their contacts except specific people, or nobody.

A similar option is also available for the user’s profile picture and ‘about info.’ Once the ‘contacts except’ specific people option is implemented, it will not allow the selected group to see the user’s WhatsApp status, ‘last seen,’ and about information.

The user will also not be able to view the contact’s 'last seen' information.

Amid the growing popularity of rival apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp has been working on several new features. The instant messaging application is trying to bring in updates and features that will make the users’ experience easier and smoother.

According to reports earlier this month, WhatsApp is developing a new Community feature , giving more power to group admins.

The feature is likely to give admins the power to invite new users via a Community invite link and then start messaging other members, WABetaInfo reported.