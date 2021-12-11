WhatsApp update may allow you to edit the recipients before sending media

WhatsApp recently rolled out its new beta update for Android version 2.21.25.19 through the Google Play Beta Program. The new beta update contains hidden references in the code, which suggests that WhatsApp developers may be working on a new layout for sending media. Additionally, the instant messaging app may also be working on a feature that lets users edit their recipients when they are sending media, reported WABetaInfo.

“Thanks to the 2.21.25.19 beta update, we have discovered that it will be really possible to edit the recipients before sending your media,” stated the independent portal which shares news and updates about WhatsApp.

While the feature is currently in development, it won’t be available for testing by beta users as of yet. The Meta -owned app may unveil the feature for testing by the public at a later date. As such, WhatsApp may decide to change how the feature works or scrap it entirely in the future.

For now, previews suggest that users will be able to choose the contacts to send media when they select the option to share media. Users will be able to send media to multiple other users from one single chat window without the need of forwarding it multiple times afterwards.

“This is a partial screenshot but this section contains the list of your contacts and groups and it appears when you tap the recipient’s name in the drawing editor section,” stated the WABetaInfo report with accompanying screenshots of the feature.