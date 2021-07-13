WhatsApp update: Calls interface changed for users

Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday has introduced a new update for its users; changing the calls interface on the app. iOS users will now see a new call interface when making or picking calls on the app. WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp released its 2.21.140.11 beta update, for iOS users, who can try out the feature in its beta state.

The new update changes the call interface on the instant messaging app. Taking a cue from Apple's Facetime, screenshots show that the new interface makes it easier for users to look for, and use, other options present in the app during a call. There will be a ‘ring’ button at the bottom of the new interface as well.

The second feature of the new update is that users can now join ongoing group calls. Users who do not join a group call but open WhatsApp again sometime later, while the group call is still ongoing, will be prompted by the app on a “Tap to join” label.

WhatsApp will prompt users on its own without needing any input from the other participants of the call. Users can also go to the calls section of the app and quickly check whether there are any calls that they can quickly hot join without needing to be added again.

While the feature has only rolled out for iOS users, Whatsapp is reportedly going to release the feature for Android users relatively quickly as well.

WhatsApp continues to add features to its instant messaging app, even as legal proceedings against its new privacy policy and Terms of Use continue in courts.