WhatsApp traceability: Facebook offers alternative ways to help India
Updated : September 15, 2019 04:54 PM IST
With India pressing for traceability of WhatsApp messages to check the spread of fake news, Nick Clegg, Facebook vice-president, Global Affairs and Communications, has offered alternative ways to help the country, without any reference towards tracing the origin of the WhatsApp messages.
WhatsApp had categorically said in the past that the government's demand to trace the origin of messages on its platform is not possible as it "undermines the privacy of the people".
The end-to-end encryption feature in WhatsApp makes it difficult for law enforcement authorities to find out the culprit behind a misinformation campaign.
