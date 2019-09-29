Technology
WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones from February
Updated : September 29, 2019 08:37 PM IST
If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 8 device, you will be able to use it only until February 1, 2020, according to an update from the instant messaging platform.
So iPhone users will need iOS 9 or later to run WhatsApp.
WhatsApp said that users of Android versions 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts, nor re-verify existing accounts.
