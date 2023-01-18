hometechnology News

WhatsApp to soon roll out ability to record and share voice notes via status

WhatsApp to soon roll out ability to record and share voice notes via status

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 18, 2023 9:13:32 PM IST (Published)

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours. Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting them as status updates.

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

Recommended Articles

View All

Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Mutual fund industry body seeks launch of pension-oriented MF schemes

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect

Jan 18, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section, reports WABetaInfo.
“WhatsApp also offers to users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it. As previously mentioned, the maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and people need to update their version of WhatsApp in order to listen to voice notes shared via status,” the report read.
Voice notes which will be shared as status updates will be end-to-end encrypted, to make sure that only the people users choose within their privacy settings can listen to them.
Also Read: Exploring Seoul’s newly opened metaverse city and others like it
Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours. Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting them as status updates.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available for some beta testers after installing the latest beta from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more users over the coming weeks.
WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive, providing them more control over migrating their chats and messages.
The chat transfer feature is still in development and a release date has not been announced yet.
Also Read: Samsung spars with India over $110 million production incentives
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

WhatsAppWhatsApp updates

Previous Article

Chat platform maker Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder powered by GPT-3

Next Article

Exploring Seoul’s newly opened metaverse city and others like it