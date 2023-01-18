WhatsApp to soon roll out ability to record and share voice notes via status

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours. Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting them as status updates.

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

Beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section, reports WABetaInfo.

“WhatsApp also offers to users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it. As previously mentioned, the maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and people need to update their version of WhatsApp in order to listen to voice notes shared via status,” the report read.

Voice notes which will be shared as status updates will be end-to-end encrypted, to make sure that only the people users choose within their privacy settings can listen to them.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours. Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting them as status updates.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available for some beta testers after installing the latest beta from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more users over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive, providing them more control over migrating their chats and messages.

The chat transfer feature is still in development and a release date has not been announced yet.