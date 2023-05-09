WhatsApp to soon be available on Android smartwatches

To link their WhatsApp account to a Wear OS device, users will receive a prompt from WhatsApp. To download the app, users need to be a beta tester and update their WhatsApp to the latest beta version (2.23.10.10) from the Google Play Store.

If you're an Android smartwatch user, you're probably used to receiving notifications and replying to WhatsApp texts on your wrist. But have you ever wished you could use WhatsApp on your watch without having to take out your phone? Well, as it turns out WhatsApp for Wear OS seems to be available.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced compatibility with Wear OS, allowing users to access the app on their smartwatches. The report mentions that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 update, available on the Google Play Store, includes this feature. Wear OS is an Android operating system specifically designed for smartwatches.

The update enables users to stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatches. The current version of the app on smartwatches offers features such as chat messaging and voice messages. However, certain features like video viewing and making calls may not be supported in this initial version, but they might become available in future updates.

To link their WhatsApp account to a Wear OS device, users will receive a prompt from WhatsApp. To download the app, users need to be a beta tester and update their WhatsApp to the latest beta version (2.23.10.10) from the Google Play Store. When connecting the smartwatch app to their WhatsApp account, users will be shown an 8-digit code on their watch, which they can enter on their device to sync their chats securely across all their devices.

It is worth noting that messaging on the smartwatch app maintains end-to-end encryption, as it relies on the multi-device capabilities of WhatsApp. More information on the functioning of end-to-end encryption on linked devices can be found in the official whitepaper.

The introduction of WhatsApp on Wear OS is a significant development as it expands the reach of the app beyond smartphones and tablets. With the growing popularity of smartwatches, compatibility with Wear OS allows users to conveniently use WhatsApp on their smartwatches. While the current version may lack certain features, it is expected that future updates will bring additional functionalities.

To access WhatsApp on a smartwatch, users can download the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store as a beta tester. However, it appears that the smartwatch app is currently not available for the WhatsApp Business app, even with the latest update.

It is also important to note that WhatsApp allows only four devices — including smartphones, tablets, laptops and now smartphones as well — to be linked to one account.

