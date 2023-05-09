WhatsApp to soon be available on Android smartwatches

To link their WhatsApp account to a Wear OS device, users will receive a prompt from WhatsApp. To download the app, users need to be a beta tester and update their WhatsApp to the latest beta version (2.23.10.10) from the Google Play Store.

If you're an Android smartwatch user, you're probably used to receiving notifications and replying to WhatsApp texts on your wrist. But have you ever wished you could use WhatsApp on your watch without having to take out your phone? Well, as it turns out WhatsApp for Wear OS seems to be available.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced compatibility with Wear OS, allowing users to access the app on their smartwatches. The report mentions that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 update, available on the Google Play Store, includes this feature. Wear OS is an Android operating system specifically designed for smartwatches.

The update enables users to stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatches. The current version of the app on smartwatches offers features such as chat messaging and voice messages. However, certain features like video viewing and making calls may not be supported in this initial version, but they might become available in future updates.