WhatsApp to roll out 'disappearing message' feature for group chat participants Updated : April 13, 2021 07:46 PM IST Until now, the feature was restricted to group admins, and for users having one-on-one chats Once a group participant enables the feature, the messages on that participant's phone will disappear within seven days Published : April 13, 2021 07:46 PM IST