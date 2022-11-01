    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    WhatsApp to release 'Message Yourself' and other features soon

    WhatsApp to release 'Message Yourself' and other features soon

    WhatsApp to release 'Message Yourself' and other features soon
    WhatsApp could soon be launching a feature that will save us from this trouble. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has more features coming and one of them will show you your contact info in your WhatsApp contacts.

    How many tricks and tactics have we deployed to text ourselves on WhatsApp? Created a group and thrown everyone else out, tried to save our own contact, tried to get around on WhatsApp web, went through several forums on the internet and whatnot.

    WhatsApp could soon be launching a feature that will save us from this trouble. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has more features coming and one of them will show you your contact info in your WhatsApp contacts.
    “WhatsApp is testing some improvements for sending messages to yourself by adding a dedicated caption to the chat with your own phone number, and an entry point to open such conversation will be available in a future update,” WABetaInfo’s report read.
    Also Read: Pune bus service provider PMPML and Google Cloud join hands to live track buses on Google Maps
    Some iOS beta testers will also start seeing profile photos within the group chat starting this week. The report also said that it will be possible to view profile photos within group chats in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta as well.
    Talking about media on the platform, the WhatsApp drawing editor is likely to see some improvements including two different types of blurring effects. This is currently only for some WhatsApp Desktop beta testers.
    Another interesting feature is the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption, to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. WhatsApp is also said to be releasing a different layout for the forwarded message view.
    Also Read: Meet Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-origin techie who is helping Elon Musk revamp Twitter
