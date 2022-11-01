WhatsApp to release 'Message Yourself' and other features soon

By Pihu Yadav

How many tricks and tactics have we deployed to text ourselves on WhatsApp? Created a group and thrown everyone else out, tried to save our own contact, tried to get around on WhatsApp web, went through several forums on the internet and whatnot.

WhatsApp could soon be launching a feature that will save us from this trouble. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has more features coming and one of them will show you your contact info in your WhatsApp contacts.

“WhatsApp is testing some improvements for sending messages to yourself by adding a dedicated caption to the chat with your own phone number, and an entry point to open such conversation will be available in a future update,” WABetaInfo’s report read.

Some iOS beta testers will also start seeing profile photos within the group chat starting this week. The report also said that it will be possible to view profile photos within group chats in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta as well.

Talking about media on the platform, the WhatsApp drawing editor is likely to see some improvements including two different types of blurring effects. This is currently only for some WhatsApp Desktop beta testers.