WhatsApp to release 'Message Yourself' and other features soon

Mini
WhatsApp could soon be launching a feature that will save us from this trouble. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has more features coming and one of them will show you your contact info in your WhatsApp contacts.
How many tricks and tactics have we deployed to text ourselves on WhatsApp? Created a group and thrown everyone else out, tried to save our own contact, tried to get around on WhatsApp web, went through several forums on the internet and whatnot.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation
IST4 Min(s) Read
WhatsApp could soon be launching a feature that will save us from this trouble. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has more features coming and one of them will show you your contact info in your WhatsApp contacts.
“WhatsApp is testing some improvements for sending messages to yourself by adding a dedicated caption to the chat with your own phone number, and an entry point to open such conversation will be available in a future update,” WABetaInfo’s report read.
Also Read: Pune bus service provider PMPML and Google Cloud join hands to live track buses on Google Maps
Some iOS beta testers will also start seeing profile photos within the group chat starting this week. The report also said that it will be possible to view profile photos within group chats in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta as well.
Talking about media on the platform, the WhatsApp drawing editor is likely to see some improvements including two different types of blurring effects. This is currently only for some WhatsApp Desktop beta testers.
Another interesting feature is the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption, to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. WhatsApp is also said to be releasing a different layout for the forwarded message view.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!