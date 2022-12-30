The feature, which is in a concept stage, will enable its users to prioritise more of their most important chats on the top of their chat window.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to pin up to five conversations at the top of their chat window. As of now, users can pin up to three chats on the instant messaging app owned by Meta.

WaBetaInfo reported that a new update, slated to roll out very soon, will bring this number up to five.

Concept suggests the ability to pin up to 5 WhatsApp chats to the top! A new concept made by WABetaInfo would allow users to pin up to 5 chats to the top of their chat list for easier access.https://t.co/NZeGVTR8uv— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 30, 2022

The feature, which is currently in testing, will enable users to prioritise more of their most important chats on the top of their chat window.

“With the number of chats increasing daily, having the option to pin more chats can help users stay more organized and focused. In addition, as more and more users are using larger screens, we believe it makes sense to support a higher limit of pinned chats to better meet their needs," the website said.

Additonally, WhatsApp will no longer function on some smartphones starting on December 31, 2022, according to a recent announcement. The list of cellphones included models from Apple, LG, and Samsung, said a report by GizChina.

As stated on the official WhatsApp support website, WhatsApp will only support iOS and Android handsets running iOS 12 or newer, and Android smartphones running OS version 4.1 or above. The instant messaging system will also support JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

In addition, it is developing a number of features for an easy user experience. This year saw the addition of several new features, including Message Yourself, Avatar, emoji responses to texts, and pause and resume between voice messages.

There are additional new features at the beta stage that will soon be included in the stable editions.

The social messaging service is developing a feature that will let users report status updates, according to related reports. Users will be able to report a status update using a new option in the status section, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

Users will now have the ability to flag any suspicious status update that they believe breaches the Terms of Service. The function is still being worked on and could be available on WhatsApp Desktop beta shortly.