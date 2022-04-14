WhatsApp to launch 'community' feature, provide file sharing of up to 2GB, and emojis

Inspired by feedback from the 400+ million strong Indian market, Meta Platforms-owned messenger service WhatsApp will soon launch a "community" feature, which will effectively be a Group of Chat Groups. India's most widely used messaging service is also looking to increase the file sharing limit from the current 100MB to 2GB.

The community feature will enable users to bring different groups with common interests under one umbrella. WhatsApp claims that this will enable sharing of common information across linked groups.

(Image: WhatsApp)

To enumerate the benefits of the "community" feature, WhatsApp offered the use-case of a school with parents under different groups. WhatsApp claims that parents' groups divided by ages of students, extracurricular activities, and locations can be brought under a single "community", which will enable the school administration to share information.

Whatsapp claims that it will will simultaneously introduce safeguards to ensure privacy and consent. It assures that users will have the facility to block, report or silently leave communities. There will also be limits imposed on forwards and discoverability.

(Image: WhatsApp)

Moreover, for greater ease for users, WhatsApp will also be expanding the facility for voice calls. The new feature will enable an audio call with 32 people. WhatsApp has also sought to empower administrators of groups to delete messages. Based on user feedback, WhatsApp will also now allow users to share emojis.

(Image: WhatsApp)

Company officials confirm that the new features will be introduced within this calendar year.