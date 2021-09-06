WhatsApp to have new chat bubble design, Facebook messenger like features soon

WhatsApp will soon have a slew of new Facebook-messenger-like features, including one where users can react to specific messages using emojis. This feature is already a part of Facebook Messenger and Facebook-owned Instagram.

The new feature among others could soon be a part of WhatsApp, reported WABetaInfo, which tracks all updates related to the popular messenger app.

According to the WABetaInfo report, the reaction emojis are likely to be placed just below the text. The feature will be available for both individual and group chats. The users in the conversation will be able to see who reacted to the texts, the report added. The new features will be rolled out for both Android and iOS devices but it’s still not clear when the new updates will be available.

With roughly 2 billion active users a month, WhatsApp is the most popular global messenger app worldwide, according to the data from Statista.

Here are the new features expected on WhatsApp soon:

WhatsApp Message Reactions

Using this feature, users can simply tap and hold the message they want to react to and will be able to use emojis to do the same. Like Facebook Messenger, the reaction will be visible directly below the original message. WABetaInfo shared multiple screenshots of a chat which had multiple reactions right below the original text. The screenshot, featured on the website, had seven different reactions to the original text including emoji filled reactions. According to the report published, all the reactions will be public, i.e., everyone in a group will be able to see the reactions and the shared emojis.

WhatsApp Chat Bubbles

Whatsapp is testing new chat bubbles for both Android and iOS platforms, which is still under development. The new chat bubbles will be rounder, larger and will have a different shade of green, according to the WABetaInfo. The new chat bubbles are intended to look more modern and prominent in comparison to the older chat bubbles. It will be available in a future update that is yet to be announced.

WhatsApp Archive and Report Features

The next update is also expected to feature a new archive button, which will be available across multiple devices and also on WhatsApp Web. It is currently under development in beta form.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature "Report to WhatsApp" that will forward the last 5 messages to WhatsApp when someone reports a conversation.