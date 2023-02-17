WhatsApp is reportedly testing new photo and video sharing shortcut for Windows

Previously, users could only share media by using drag and drop or by using the 'File' sharing option, which only allowed them to share photos and videos as documents.

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new shortcut for sharing photos and videos in chats and groups on Windows beta. According to a report by WABetaInfo , the new feature allows users to share media directly from the application.

Previously, users could only share media by using drag and drop or by using the 'File' sharing option, which only allowed them to share photos and videos as documents. The new shortcut has been made available to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which can be found on the Microsoft Store.

The new feature is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days. In addition, last December, it was reported that WhatsApp was rolling out a new feature that allows users to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta. The feature is useful for users who receive call notifications while do not disturb mode is enabled.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also reportedly working to bring communities to its WhatsApp Business application on Android. The platform is not expected to remove the business tab introduced last year. Instead, it might add a new entry point for the new feature within the application menu.

When users open 'Communities' within the menu, they will see a list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including subgroups and community announcement groups. Additionally, businesses will be able to create a new community within this section. However, the ability to create, manage, and use communities on WhatsApp Business is still under development and is not yet ready to be released to beta testers.

In November of last year, WhatsApp announced new features to enhance the commerce experience for its users and help them connect with their favourite brands and find new ones on the platform. With the introduction of the new shortcut and the upcoming communities feature, it seems that WhatsApp is continuing to expand its capabilities and improve the user experience.

