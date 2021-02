Last month Facebook backed WhatsApp announced that the application will postpone the roll-out of its new privacy policy by three months. Originally slated to come into effect from February 8, the free-to-use application drew severe criticism and backlash over mandatory data sharing with Facebook.

In the same post, WhatsApp further decoded how it offers its services for free to users. “Every day millions of people start a WhatsApp chat with a business because it’s easier to do so than placing a phone call or exchanging emails. We charge businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp - not people. Some shopping features involve Facebook so that businesses can manage their inventory across apps. We display more information directly in WhatsApp so people can choose if they want to engage with businesses, or not.”

In the same blog, WhatsApp reiterated that business “shop with a business on WhatsApp” is optional and personal messages still remain end-to-end encrypted.

But it’s not just the users, recently the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and WhatsApp within four weeks on a fresh plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European users of the messaging app. The top court said that people have grave apprehensions that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them. The apex court also said people value their privacy more than the value of the company which might be in trillions.