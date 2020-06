Popular messaging service WhatsApp appeared to have suffered a glitch as users worldwide reported facing issues with their privacy settings as well as its 'Last seen' feature.

The glitch quickly gave rise to rumours on social media that WhatsApp had suffered a hack even as #WhatsAppDown trended on Twitter.

Users reported they could not see when others were last seen online, a feature available if allowed by individual privacy settings.

For others, their privacy settings had automatically switched to 'None'.

The messenger would also not show if users are online, or if they are typing a message.

Some other users reported seeing an error message when they tried accessing privacy settings.

All other functions of WhatsApp appeared to be working properly.

CNBC-TV18 has reached out to WhatsApp and is awaiting an official statement.

This article will be updated once a statement is received from the Facebook-owned company.

