CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on October 30
Asian shares edge up to three-month high, dollar marks time before Fed
Oil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

Updated : October 30, 2019 07:50 AM IST

WhatsApp sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group on Tuesday, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.
WhatsApp said in a statement that 100 civil society members had been targeted, and called it “an unmistakable pattern of abuse.”
WhatsApp said the attack exploited its video calling system in order to send malware to the mobile devices of a number of users. The malware would allow NSO's clients — said to be governments and intelligence organizations — to secretly spy on a phone's owner, opening their digital lives up to official scrutiny.
WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
