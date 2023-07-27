CNBC TV18
WhatsApp starts rolling out video messages feature

2 Min Read
By Vijay Anand  Jul 27, 2023 8:43:26 PM IST (Published)

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced WhatsApp's new feature—video messages, enabling users to send 60-second video clips within chats, enhancing communication with visuals. End-to-end encryption protects user privacy.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced on Thursday, July 27, that WhatsApp is launching a new feature — video messages. The update is being rolled out starting Thursday, allowing users to record and share short, personal videos directly within their WhatsApp chats.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced voice messages, and now, with the introduction of video messages, users can take their communication to the next level by adding visual elements to their conversations, WhatsApp said.
These video messages will enable users to respond to chats in real time in 60-second clips. WhatsApp said it expects the feature to bring "a whole new dimension to sharing moments, allowing for a more emotionally expressive experience. Whether it's sending birthday wishes, sharing a hearty laugh at a joke, or delivering good news, video messages promise to make conversations more engaging and lively".
How to use this feature?
Users can switch to video mode by tapping on the relevant option, and then holding the record button to capture their video. Additionally, a hands-free recording option is available, accessed by swiping up on the screen. When received in a chat, videos will automatically play on mute, and users can tap to unmute them. WhatsApp said video messages will be protected by end-to-end encryption to safeguard users' privacy.
While the feature has already begun rolling out, it may take a few weeks for it to become available to all WhatsApp users worldwide, WhatsApp added.
Also read: WhatsApp is now available on Wear OS smartwatches, says Mark Zuckerberg
