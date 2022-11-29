English
technology News

WhatsApp starts rolling out "Message Yourself" feature to users

By Pihu Yadav  Nov 29, 2022 1:35:23 PM IST (Published)

A one-on-one chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed. Users can keep track of their to-dos, send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists and so on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the “Message Yourself” feature on the platform, after leaving us on our own since its inception.

“A one-on-one chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed. Users can keep track of their to-dos, send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists and so on WhatsApp,” the company said in a statement.
The feature was in beta testing earlier this month, according to reports by WABetaInfo.
Also Read: Elon Musk says Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store
Here is how you can use the feature:
Step 1: Open your WhatsApp 
Step 2: Create a new chat
Step 3: You will be able to see your contact at the top of the list
Step 4: Click on your number and start messaging
“WhatsApp is testing some improvements for sending messages to yourself by adding a dedicated caption to the chat with your own phone number, and an entry point to open such conversation will be available in a future update,” WABetaInfo’s report read.
Also Read: CASHe partners with Haptik to launch automated instant credit disbursals on WhatsApp
To receive the feature, make sure that your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version on both Android and iOS devices.
It is no secret that users have tried everything in their capacity to be able to message themselves, even before the rollout of the feature, which is probably what led to WhatsApp introducing such a feature in the first place. This will make it much easier to save links, images, ideas and more.
According to the WABetaInfo report, we could also expect more fun features coming in the future, like seeing profile photos in groups, forwarding media with a caption, etc. While the features went into beta testing, along with the “Message Yourself” feature, the timeline on these is not clear.
Also Read: WhatsApp to release 'Message Yourself' and other features soon
