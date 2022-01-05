WhatsApp: Social messaging app to soon show sender's profile photo in notifications

WhatsApp, the social messaging app owned by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) is reportedly testing a feature in which notifications will now display the profile picture of the sender. As per WhatsApp watcher WABetaInfo, the feature is under testing only on iOS, and for just iOS 15 beta testers at that.

The new notification will display the sender's profile photo. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo does say that the feature is not being rolled out to very tester -- it is being done in phases. Gradually, it will be rolled to all testers who have 2.22.1.1 beta installed on iOS 15. It would be safe to assume that this feature, when complete, would first be rolled out to iOS and then to the Android platform.