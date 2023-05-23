Here is how users can keep themselves safe from fraudsters on WhatsApp

When users receive a suspicious text or request, it is essential to pause and take a moment to assess the situation. Consider whether the request seems unusual and avoid clicking on suspicious or unverified links.

WhatsApp is making the news for the wrong reasons after several people reported that they had been receiving messages and calls from fraudsters on the platform.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also announced that the IT ministry will be issuing a notice to WhatsApp, emphasising the platform's responsibility to ensure user protection.

In its defence, WhatsApp has launched "Stay safe with WhatsApp" campaign that aims to educate users about the platform's safety features and empower them to protect themselves from scams and fraudulent activities that are prevalent in the online world.

To assist users in safeguarding their accounts and personal information, WhatsApp has shared some valuable tips and best practices:

Turn on Two-Step Verification

By enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, users can add an extra layer of security to their WhatsApp accounts. This feature requires a six-digit PIN whenever users reset or verify their accounts, providing protection against phishing attacks and takeover attempts by scammers.

Block and Report Suspicious Accounts

If users receive a message from an unknown person requesting unusual information or making odd requests, it is advisable to contact the organisation or person directly for clarification. Meanwhile, users should avoid sending money or sharing personal information.

Unlike traditional SMS or other platforms, WhatsApp allows users to block and report senders immediately, breaking the cycle of scams. Users should also exercise caution with unknown international or domestic phone numbers, avoiding answering such calls and promptly blocking and reporting the associated accounts.

Adjust Group Privacy Settings

WhatsApp provides privacy settings and a group invite system that allows users to decide who can add them to groups. This feature enhances user privacy and prevents unwanted inclusion in groups. If users find themselves in a suspicious group chat, they can choose to exit the group and report it.

Privacy Settings for Personal Details

Experts have suggested that fraudsters try to call users on WhatsApp to gauge whether the account is active and try to get their personal details. WhatsApp offers options to determine who can view their personal details, including their Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, and Status. They can set it to either everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. Limiting personal details to trusted contacts helps safeguard accounts against malicious actors.

Avoid Sharing Personal Information

Protecting personal information and privacy is crucial when operating in the online world. Users should refrain from sharing sensitive details such as addresses, phone numbers, passwords, credit/debit card numbers, and bank account information.

Stop and Think Before Taking Action

Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to deceive unsuspecting individuals into divulging sensitive information. They may also employ impersonation techniques, pretending to be a person or organisation that the victim would trust.