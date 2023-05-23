Here is how users can keep themselves safe from fraudsters on WhatsApp

When users receive a suspicious text or request, it is essential to pause and take a moment to assess the situation. Consider whether the request seems unusual and avoid clicking on suspicious or unverified links.

WhatsApp is making the news for the wrong reasons after several people reported that they had been receiving messages and calls from fraudsters on the platform.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also announced that the IT ministry will be issuing a notice to WhatsApp, emphasising the platform's responsibility to ensure user protection.