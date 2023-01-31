WhatsApp's privacy policy case continues in Supreme Court, bats for pause in hearing

The case is being heard by a five-judge constitution bench, and the Centre has opposed the debate over the Data Protection Bill before the top court. The Supreme Court has questioned the petitioners on why the court should not wait to see the final version of the bill that will be tabled in parliament.

WhatsApp has claimed that the Draft Data Protection Bill is expected to be presented in the upcoming budget session in parliament. The company is advocating for a pause in the Supreme Court hearing of the petition challenging their 2016 and 2021 privacy policies. They argue that waiting to see if the final bill overlaps with the reliefs sought in the petition will not cause any harm.

However, the petitioner argues that WhatsApp is discriminating against Indian users and is calling for a ban on the company from sharing user information with parent company Meta.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court hearing on the petition challenging WhatsApp's privacy policies continues, and the outcome of the case will have significant implications for data privacy and protection in India.

