hometechnology News

WhatsApp's privacy policy case continues in Supreme Court, bats for pause in hearing

WhatsApp's privacy policy case continues in Supreme Court, bats for pause in hearing

1 Min(s) Read

By Ashmit Kumar  Jan 31, 2023 5:02:02 PM IST (Published)

The case is being heard by a five-judge constitution bench, and the Centre has opposed the debate over the Data Protection Bill before the top court. The Supreme Court has questioned the petitioners on why the court should not wait to see the final version of the bill that will be tabled in parliament.

WhatsApp has claimed that the Draft Data Protection Bill is expected to be presented in the upcoming budget session in parliament. The company is advocating for a pause in the Supreme Court hearing of the petition challenging their 2016 and 2021 privacy policies. They argue that waiting to see if the final bill overlaps with the reliefs sought in the petition will not cause any harm.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The case is being heard by a five-judge constitution bench, and the Centre has opposed the debate over the Data Protection Bill before the top court. The Supreme Court has questioned the petitioners on why the court should not wait to see the final version of the bill that will be tabled in parliament.
Also Read: Why universities are banning ChatGPT | Explained
However, the petitioner argues that WhatsApp is discriminating against Indian users and is calling for a ban on the company from sharing user information with parent company Meta.
In conclusion, the Supreme Court hearing on the petition challenging WhatsApp's privacy policies continues, and the outcome of the case will have significant implications for data privacy and protection in India.
Also Read: Apple supplier in India begins making AirPods components
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MetaWhatsApp

Next Article

Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and more — What to expect from Samsung's February Unpacked event